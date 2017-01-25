Parayko opened the scoring on a first-period power play in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

After scoring precisely no goals on exactly 100 shots over his first 40 games, Parayko finally got the monkey off his back two weeks ago and now has three goals (as well as a couple assists) in his last eight contests. The second-year man has seen his rating suffer after he went plus-28 as a rookie, but his 22 points (a now career-high eight on the power play) keep him relevant in most fantasy formats.