Blues' Colton Parayko: Heading to arbitration
Parayko filed for salary arbitration Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The up-and-coming blueliner has fashioned 55 points and a cumulative plus-35 rating over his first two seasons with the Blues. He's naturally going to see a substantial bump in salary after fulfilling his two-year, entry-level contract, and Parayko's camp can remain in talks with the team on a new deal -- even though the deadline to file for arbitration is set for 5 pm ET on Wednesday.
