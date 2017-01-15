Parayko picked up a goal with an assist and plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win against the Sharks.

Parayko has posted two power-play goals with five points over his past eight games. He's better known for his help in the hits (37) and blocked shots (70) categories, but the uptick in offense has been nice. As long as he continues to see time on the man advantage he is a decent asset in most seasonal formats.