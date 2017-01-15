Blues' Colton Parayko: Posts multi-point effort in win
Parayko picked up a goal with an assist and plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win against the Sharks.
Parayko has posted two power-play goals with five points over his past eight games. He's better known for his help in the hits (37) and blocked shots (70) categories, but the uptick in offense has been nice. As long as he continues to see time on the man advantage he is a decent asset in most seasonal formats.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Scores in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Collects two assists against Flyers•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Ends six-game point drought•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Extends assist streak to three games•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Distributes two helpers in victory over Boston•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Leaves his mark in win over Buffalo•