Parayko opened the scoring in the Blues' 3-1 victory over the Wild in Game 3 of the first round on Sunday.

It was the 23-year-old's first point of the postseason. He tallied four goals during the regular season, which was a sharp decrease from his nine scores as a rookie in 2015-16, but fantasy owners have to like him getting on the board in the first playoff series. He recorded two goals and seven points in 20 postseason games a year ago.