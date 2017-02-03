Parayko scored on the power play and dished out two assists Thursday against the Maple Leafs.

The second-year blueliner was snakebitten to start the season, but has now lit the lamp four times in his past 11 games after failing to do so in the first 40. All four of his goals have come on the power play as he continues to play the point for the second unit. Despite seeing his shooting percentage reduced from 5.5 percent as a rookie to 3.2 percent this season, Parayko has just eight fewer points in 28 fewer games.