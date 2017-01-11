Parayko scored a goal, had three shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Parayko finally snapped a goal drought that extended 52 games back to last season. It might be natural for a young player to be less aggressive under such a skein of futility, but Parayko never wavered. He's taken more shots per game than he did last season and while his goal-scoring took a hit, he's posted assists at a higher rate. It should be noted that his goal Tuesday came on the power play, a unit on which Parayko has been a fixture since he entered the NHL. One can easily see him taking over the offensive role currently held by Kevin Shattenkirk, who will either be traded or move on as a free agent during the offseason.