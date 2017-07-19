Parayko has asked for a one-year contract worth $4.85 million, TSN reports. The Blues have offered him two years at $3.4 million and $3.6 million.

Given the discrepancy between the two parties, it appears Parayko and the team won't get an extension done before his arbitration hearing, set for Thursday. Considering his numbers in his first two NHL seasons, which include 68 points (17 on the power play), a plus-35 rating, 353 shots on goal, 239 blocks and an average ice time of 21:12 last year, it seems a bit odd that the Blues would opt for a bridge deal rather than locking Parayko up long-term -- especially with Kevin Shattenkirk off the books. Regardless, he'll almost certainly be awarded north of the average $3.5 million annually the team has offered him. Stay tuned.

