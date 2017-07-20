Blues' Colton Parayko: Settles prior to hearing
Parayko agreed to terms with St. Louis on a five-year, $27.5 million deal Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Parayko avoided a sophomore slump by registering 35 points -- two more than he did in his rookie year -- and now he and the club have avoided an arbitration hearing. The blueliner averaged 21:12 of ice time last season, including minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. Parayko has performed well with the man advantage since entering the league -- all four of his goals in 2016-17 came with the extra attacker -- and he should see his opportunities expand on that front in the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Seeking one-year, $4.85 million deal•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Heading to arbitration•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Added to Worlds for Team Canada•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Registers first point of 2017 playoffs•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Returns to ice Monday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...