Perron notched a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

He'd gone four games without a point and 18 since his last multi-point effort -- a span in which he recorded a meager five points (four goals, one assist). Perron's always been a streaky scorer, though, so take note of this one, as it might jump-start his lagging production.

