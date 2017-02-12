Perron scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 4-2 road win over Montreal.

The goal was Perron's first in 13 games, but his production has ticked up during the Blues' current six-game run (5-1) under new coach Mike Yeo, He's posted one goal and four assists since the organization replaced Ken Hitchcock behind the bench six games ago.

