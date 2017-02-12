Blues' David Perron: Multi-point effort in Saturday's win
Perron scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday's 4-2 road win over Montreal.
The goal was Perron's first in 13 games, but his production has ticked up during the Blues' current six-game run (5-1) under new coach Mike Yeo, He's posted one goal and four assists since the organization replaced Ken Hitchcock behind the bench six games ago.
More News
-
Blues' David Perron: Powers win with two helpers•
-
Blues' David Perron: Ends four-game skid with two power-play helpers•
-
Blues' David Perron: Notches second goal in as many games Thursday•
-
Blues' David Perron: Breaks drought Saturday•
-
Blues' David Perron: Scores, extends streak to eight•
-
Blues' David Perron: Scores shootout winner vs. Wild•