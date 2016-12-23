Blues' David Perron: Notches second goal in as many games Thursday
Perron scored his ninth goal of the season in Thursday night's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Perron's scored points in bunches this season and he's on one of those runs right now with three points in the last four games, including goals in the last two. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock has hit on something uniting Alexander Steen, Patrik Berglund and Perron on a line. That trio becomes a top-six unit after the coach tweaked the lines following Paul Stastny (upper body) being placed on injured reserve.
