Perron collected a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-0 road win over Pittsburgh.

Visiting the team with which he washed out over a 43-game stint last season (four goals, 16 points, minus-13), Perron delivered his first multi-point effort in two weeks. He hasn't exactly blown minds with his work in St. Louis either, but Perron's 27 points and 40 PIM in 48 contests are still useful in deeper formats, although his minus-9 rating detracts from his value.