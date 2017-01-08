Jaskin was not in the active lineup for Saturday's win over Dallas.

Jaskin was a healthy scratch as Nail Yakupov was moved back into the lineup Saturday. This was a minor tweak by coach Ken Hitchcock, who did not like the way his team played in Thursday's 4-0 whitewash at the hands of Carolina. Neither Jaskin nor Yakupov has been worthy of a fantasy lineup this season.

