Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Healthy scratch Saturday
Jaskin was not in the active lineup for Saturday's win over Dallas.
Jaskin was a healthy scratch as Nail Yakupov was moved back into the lineup Saturday. This was a minor tweak by coach Ken Hitchcock, who did not like the way his team played in Thursday's 4-0 whitewash at the hands of Carolina. Neither Jaskin nor Yakupov has been worthy of a fantasy lineup this season.
More News
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Picks up two assists against Flyers•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Active for Tuesday's game•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Assist in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blues' Dmitrij Jaskin: Out of top-six role•