Jaskin replaced the injured Paul Stastny (lower body) in the active lineup Saturday against Montreal. He had two hits, two blocks and a plus-1 rating over 8:24 of ice time on the fourth line in the Blues' 4-2 win.

Jaskin has had opportunities this season, but has been unable to parlay those chances into a full-time, every-night role. Now, with the Blues putting together a winning streak, he's typically the odd man out behind AHL callups Ivan Barbashev and Kenny Agostino. Stastny's injury is not considered serious, so we can expect to see Jaskin back on the bench, maybe as soon as Wednesday at Detroit.