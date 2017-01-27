Barbashev had one shot, two blocked shots and four hits over 10:03 of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Barbashev, who was called up from AHL Chicago earlier in the day, filled in for the injured center Kyle Brodziak (foot) on the fourth line. He wasn't a fourth-liner in the AHL, but for now, that's where the 21-year-old will make his living. The Russian forward had 37 points in 44 games for the Wolves, while improving a minus-14 rating in 2015-16 to an even rating this season. That indicates competency at both ends of the ice. Should the Blues continue to fall in the standings -- they're tied for seventh in the Western Conference after securing just two of a possible 10 points over the last five games -- guys like Barbashev should get a longer look on a better line.