Barbashev scored the final goal in the Blues' 6-0 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. He added two shots on goal, three hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 11:06 of ice time.

Barbashev took advantage of a Senators turnover and exhibited good stick work to get off his shot, showing off some of the offense he's developed at AHL Chicago. He's now played in six straight games since being called up, but new coach Mike Yeo said there are no plans at this time to move him up in the lineup.