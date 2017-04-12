Barbashev centered the top line during Tuesday's practice and looks like he'll start in that spot Wednesday, when the Blues and Wild meet in the first round of the playoffs, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Barbashev finished up the regular season on the top line, winged by Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, and he has a four-game point streak entering the postseason. He's earned the confidence of the coaching staff to handle a top-six role.