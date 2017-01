Barbashev was called up from AHL Chicago on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Russian prospect is known for his competitiveness and two-way acumen. While he's been polishing his line defense at the lower ranks, Barbashev managed 19 goals and 18 helpers in 44 AHL games prior to his call-up this season. His ascension to the parent club was necessary due to a significant foot injury to Kyle Brodziak.