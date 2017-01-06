Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Active for Thursday's home contest
Schwartz (illness) will play in Thursday's home tilt with the Hurricanes, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schwartz was a game-time decision after being limited during morning skate due to a stomach bug but it appears his condition is not serious enough to force him out of the lineup. The 24-year-old winger is in the midst of rebound 2016-17 campaign as he's tallied 21 points over 34 games while averaging career-highs in shooting percentage and ice time. He'll look to help the Blues find twine against the Canes' 11th ranked defense (2.62 GA/GP).
