Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Back in lineup Monday

Schwartz (illness) was on the ice for warm-ups and will return to the lineup for Monday's Winter Classic against Chicago, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While this ailment kept Schwartz out of practice, it appears he is ready to go for the Winter Classic. The winger is stuck in a three-game scoring drought and could find it difficult to end that streak versus a Blackhawks team that is seventh in the league in goals allowed per game at just 2.38.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola