Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Back in lineup Monday
Schwartz (illness) was on the ice for warm-ups and will return to the lineup for Monday's Winter Classic against Chicago, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While this ailment kept Schwartz out of practice, it appears he is ready to go for the Winter Classic. The winger is stuck in a three-game scoring drought and could find it difficult to end that streak versus a Blackhawks team that is seventh in the league in goals allowed per game at just 2.38.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Does not practice Sunday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores 12th goal in victorious effort•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Three points include game-winning goal•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Notches pair of goals in shootout win•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Strikes twice in win over Sharks•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Tallies on man advantage Sunday•