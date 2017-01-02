Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Back in lineup Monday

Schwartz (illness) was on the ice for warm-ups and will return to the lineup for Monday's Winter Classic against Chicago, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While this ailment kept Schwartz out of practice, it appears he is ready to go for the Winter Classic. The winger is stuck in a three-game scoring drought and could find it difficult to end that streak versus a Blackhawks team that is seventh in the league in goals allowed per game at just 2.38.