Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Dishes twice in series clincher
Schwartz collected two primary assists in Saturday's series-clinching win over the Wild.
Having bagged the pair of apples, Schwartz waved goodbye to the Wild after lighting them up for five points in as many games. The shifty winger works on the top line, first power-play unit, and even the penalty kill. He'll look to keep it going in the conference semifinals, facing the Predators.
