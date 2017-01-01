Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Does not practice Sunday
Schwartz did not practice Sunday due to illness and coach Ken Hitchcock is hopeful that he will be able to suit up for Monday's Winter Classic against the Blackhawks.
The Blues have been dealing with a stomach bug in their locker room for a little over a week now and it has apparently hit Schwartz and teammate Nail Yakupov bad enough that they are questionable to play Monday. Hopefully, the team will provide an update on their statuses before the early puck drop.
