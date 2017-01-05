Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Game-time call

Schwartz (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday, when the Blues prepare for a home contest against the Hurricanes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schwartz reportedly skated for 8-to-10 minutes Thursday morning, one day after Ken Hitchcock estimated that the shifty winger was at 60-percent health in his last game, when he logged 19:08 of ice time in a Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks. Given that Schwartz has already eclipsed the 20-point barrier -- he's collected 12 goals and nine assists -- it will be important to check whether he's able to take pregame warmups for the date with Carolina.