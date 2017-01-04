Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Keeps playing through illness

Schwartz continues to be bothered by an illness, though it won't keep him from playing Thursday night against the Hurricanes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Schwartz had been sick leading up to Monday's Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks, but the talented winger played and managed 19:08 of ice time of ice time -- which was only seconds less than his season average -- in that contest. We don't believe the situation will be any different this time around, so fantasy owners relying on the Saskatchewan native can safely deploy him. Schwartz is fourth on the team with 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 34 games, and he also has four points on the man advantage.