Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Logs full game at Winter Classic

Schwartz received 19:08 of ice time in the Blues' 4-1 win over the Blackhawks at Monday's Winter Classic.

Schwartz missed Sunday's practice due to illness, but played right up to his season average time on ice (19:14), including minutes on both special-team units. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said he wasn't at 100 percent, but you couldn't tell by his playing time.

