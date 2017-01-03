Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Logs full game at Winter Classic
Schwartz received 19:08 of ice time in the Blues' 4-1 win over the Blackhawks at Monday's Winter Classic.
Schwartz missed Sunday's practice due to illness, but played right up to his season average time on ice (19:14), including minutes on both special-team units. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said he wasn't at 100 percent, but you couldn't tell by his playing time.
