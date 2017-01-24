Blues' Jaden Schwartz: No practice Monday

Schwartz was given a maintenance day and did not practice Monday, but is expected to play Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Schwartz unavailable, Robby Fabbri took his spot on the Blues' top line Monday. Schwartz was hit by a puck during Saturday's loss to Winnipeg and was seen limping after the game. St,. Louis coach Ken HItchcock insisted he'll play Tuesday.