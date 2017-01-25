Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Plays Tuesday after maintenance day

Schwartz had one shot, one blocked shot and two hits over 17:05 in St. Louis' 3-0 road win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Schwartz was given some time off after taking a puck in the leg during a loss to the Jets on Saturday. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock used him primarily on the second line with Jori Lehtera and Vladimir Tarasenko, a move he hoped might ignite Tarasenko, who is mired in an eight-game goal-less drought. Schwartz had been on the team's top line, which had been hot despite three straight St. Louis losses entering Tuesday's game.