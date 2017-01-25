Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Plays Tuesday after maintenance day

Schwartz had one shot, one blocked shot and two hits over 17:05 in St. Louis' 3-0 road win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Schwartz was given some time off after taking a puck in the leg during a loss to the Jets on Saturday. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock used him primarily on the second line with Jori Lehtera and Vladimir Tarasenko, a move he hoped might ignite Tarasenko, who is mired in an eight-game goal-less drought. Schwartz had been on the team's top line, which had been hot despite three straight St. Louis losses entering Tuesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola