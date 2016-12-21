Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores 12th goal in victorious effort

Schwartz picked up a goal, an assist and plus-2 rating in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Stars on Tuesday.

This was Schwartz's first multi-point night since netting a pair of goals and an assist on Dec. 6. Schwartz had been quiet since that game, netting just two points and a minus-6 rating over seven contests between those two big nights. That's not something we're accustomed to from him, as Schwartz has typically been a strong source of both offense and plus-minus. Still, with 21 points in 30 games now, he's on the right track, especially if you consider that the 24-year-old took a little while to get going after an elbow injury kept him out for the start of the year.

