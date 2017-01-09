Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sporting six-game point drought

Schwartz has not registered a point in any of his past six games.

This could prove to be an excellent buy-low spot for Schwartz. Over the past three years, he sports a 46th-ranked 2.42 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 2,500 minutes, and he posted an even better 2.62 mark through the two seasons leading into 2016-17. Schwartz is also worth considering as a contrarian play in daily contests because of his track record of strong offensive production.