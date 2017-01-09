Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Sporting six-game point drought

Schwartz has not registered a point in any of his past six games.

This could prove to be an excellent buy-low spot for Schwartz. Over the past three years, he sports a 46th-ranked 2.42 points per 60 minutes among all skaters with at least 2,500 minutes, and he posted an even better 2.62 mark through the two seasons leading into 2016-17. Schwartz is also worth considering as a contrarian play in daily contests because of his track record of strong offensive production.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola