Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Takes tumble during Monday's practice
Schwartz left Monday's practice early after he took a spill, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said the forward should be "fine," Tom TImmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It sounds like Schwartz will be a go for Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, but it's always best to confirm that before the puck drops. Schwartz is expected to skate on a line with Jori Lehtera and Vladimir Tarasenko.
