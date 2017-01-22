Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Two straight multi-point games
Schwartz had two assists, two shots, a minor penalty, one blocked shot and one hit over 16:37 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
This was Schwartz's second consecutive multi-point effort, coming on the heels of his three-point night against the Capitals on Thursday. The top line -- Schwartz (five points), Paul Stastny (four points) and Alexander Steen (six points) -- have been the best thing about the Blues during the team's three-game streak of losses in regulation.
