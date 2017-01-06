Blues' Jake Allen: Allows three in home loss to Carolina

Allen allowed three goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Allen was 12-2-2 with a 2.07 GAA at the Scottrade Center coming into this one, making this poor performance all the more surprising. The scuffling netminder is just 1-3-0 in his past four games, and has allowed at least three goals in each of the losses. Things don't get any easier with the dangerous Stars and Bruins offenses set to visit St. Louis next.