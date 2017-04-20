Blues' Jake Allen: Allows two goals in loss

Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots Wednesday against the Blues.

Despite finishing the night with a .929 save percentage, the two goals Allen failed to stop weren't particularly difficult. The first goal came off an errant pass from Allen that made him get caught out of position, and the second goal was a wrist shot from a distance that wasn't screened or tipped. To be fair, the Blues offense wasn't much help either, getting shut out for the first time in the playoffs. There's no doubt Allen will be in net as the series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 5, and he should be able to continue his stretch of strong play.

