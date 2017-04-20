Blues' Jake Allen: Allows two goals in loss
Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots Wednesday against the Blues.
Despite finishing the night with a .929 save percentage, the two goals Allen failed to stop weren't particularly difficult. The first goal came off an errant pass from Allen that made him get caught out of position, and the second goal was a wrist shot from a distance that wasn't screened or tipped. To be fair, the Blues offense wasn't much help either, getting shut out for the first time in the playoffs. There's no doubt Allen will be in net as the series shifts back to Minnesota for Game 5, and he should be able to continue his stretch of strong play.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Tabbed for Game 4 start•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Continues dominance versus Wild•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Backstops Blues to 2-0 series lead•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Friday after strong Game 1•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Serves as impenetrable wall in Game 1•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...