Blues' Jake Allen: Backstops Blues to 2-0 series lead

Allen saved 23 of 24 shots during Friday's Game 2 win over Minnesota.

Allen has now stopped 74 of 76 shots through the first two games of the series, and the Blues will host the Wild on Sunday with a 2-0 series lead. Dating back to the St. Louis coaching change in early February, Allen has gone 18-7-2 with a .941 save percentage and 1.77 GAA with three shutouts. Those are elite numbers, and it looks as if Allen's talent is finally translating into fantasy results consistently.