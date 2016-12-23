Blues' Jake Allen: Beaten four times in loss to Tampa

Allen blew a 2-0 lead and ultimately allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

A 2-0 lead after one period vanished in the second, then Allen got burned twice in the third frame. His most recent stretch of inconsistent play is emblematic of Allen's season as a whole -- over his last six starts, he's given up 20 goals, alternating a trio of two-goal outings with an equal number of four- or five-goal games. The 26-year-old's 2.63 GAA and .905 save percentage are career-worst marks, but it's reasonable to expect him to bounce back eventually behind a St. Louis defense that's still pretty good.