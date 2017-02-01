Blues' Jake Allen: Better than score indicated Tuesday

Allen was the victim of some shoddy play in front of him during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues made several mistakes Tuesday and it seems like each one cost them a goal. Whether it was Alex Pietrangelo getting caught up ice, or Jay Bouwmeester losing a puck battle behind the net, or David Perron's turnover in the neutral zone, the errors led to scoring opportunities and the Jets cashed in. Allowing four goals isn't a good look, but they're not blaming Allen for this loss. We suspect he'll return to the crease Thursday against the Maple Leafs.