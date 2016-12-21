Blues' Jake Allen: Captures overtime victory versus Stars

Allen allowed two goals on 38 shots in an overtime victory over the Stars on Tuesday.

The Blues gave Allen the night off Monday, and it appeared to pay dividends for the cold goalie, who had played seven straight games and notched an .892 save percentage in his previous five starts. This time around, though, Allen stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced at even strength. His fantasy owners will hope that's a sign of good things to come, as the 26-year-old owns a disappointing 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage.