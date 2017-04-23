Blues' Jake Allen: Closes out first-round matchup with 34 saves
Allen allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Wild during Game 5 of the first round on Saturday. The Blues won the first-round series 4-1.
The Blue netminder wasn't quite as sharp in this one, but it was enough to move on to the second round, and he was spectacular overall in the series. Against the Wild, Allen posted a .956 save percentage and 1.47 GAA, as he finally looked like the elite goaltender St. Louis expects him to be. He will face a much tougher test in Nashville in the second round, but things are certainly pointed in the right direction for Allen.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...