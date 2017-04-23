Blues' Jake Allen: Closes out first-round matchup with 34 saves

Allen allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Wild during Game 5 of the first round on Saturday. The Blues won the first-round series 4-1.

The Blue netminder wasn't quite as sharp in this one, but it was enough to move on to the second round, and he was spectacular overall in the series. Against the Wild, Allen posted a .956 save percentage and 1.47 GAA, as he finally looked like the elite goaltender St. Louis expects him to be. He will face a much tougher test in Nashville in the second round, but things are certainly pointed in the right direction for Allen.