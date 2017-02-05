Blues' Jake Allen: Coach pleased with Saturday's performance

Allen, who allowed three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's loss to the Penguins, was "by far the biggest positive of the game," according to Blues coach Mike Yeo, Tom TImmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

For the second time in three games, Allen gave up at least three goals with a save percentage no better than .900, but the Blues are pleased with his performance. There have been breakdowns in front of him and some puck-luck working against the Blues in losses to the Jets and Penguins this week, but Yeo sees signs in Allen to suggest his putrid pre-All-Star break performance is behind him. Unfortunately, for fantasy players, Allen shouldn't be trusted at this time.