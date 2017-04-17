Blues' Jake Allen: Continues dominance versus Wild

Allen allowed just one goal on 41 shots in a 3-1 victory during Game 3 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild.

The 26-year-old has played out of his mind this series, posting a .974 save percentage. Allen is the main reason the Blues possess a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and have a chance to close out the series on Wednesday. Allen is now 6-1-0 with a .952 save percentage and a 1.44 GAA against Minnesota this season including the playoffs.

