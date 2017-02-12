Blues' Jake Allen: Continues to roll versus Canadiens

Allen made 28 saves on 30 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday.

The Blues have managed to finally get Allen rolling, as he's won four of his last five and posted a .953 save percentage during that stretch. In the six games prior to that, he was 0-4-0 with a .811 save percentage. If Allen is on the waiver wire because of his poor play in the first half of the season, it's worth giving him a look. He and Blues new coach Mike Yeo has St. Louis back in playoff positioning.

