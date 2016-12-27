Blues' Jake Allen: Dodges lasting injury

Both Allen (undisclosed) and Blues coach Ken Hitchock said the starting goaltender is "fine," and that he was only removed from the last game Thursday as a precaution, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Even so, the Blues will ease Allen back into the lineup by giving Carter Hutton the starting nod for Wednesday's game against the Flyers. Allen's dialed in 16 wins over 28 starts but his 2.63 GAA is the worst rate he's had through three-plus years in the league.