Blues' Jake Allen: Draws Game 1 start

Allen will start Wednesday's playoff opener on the road against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Carter Hutton will be Allen's backup Wednesday, while Devan Dubnyk is slated to start for the Wild -- an arrangement that figures to stick as long as both team's top goalies remain healthy. In 61 regular-season tilts, Allen logged a 33-20-5 record, with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage to go along with four shutouts, with most of his best play coming after Mike Yeo took over as head coach. He'll look to build on his success against the Wild, having logged a 3-1-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .929 save-percentage in four starts against Minnesota.