Blues' Jake Allen: Expected to start Tuesday
Allen is likely to start Tuesday's game against Ottawa, Blues coach Mike Yeo said prior to Monday's game against Philadelphia, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Yeo would like to continue the practice of using both goalies whenever the Blues are playing a back-to-back set. Tuesday would be Allen's turn after Carter Hutton started Monday against Philadelphia, but the coach could change course after Hutton backstopped St. Louis' 2-0 shutout over the Flyers,
