Blues' Jake Allen: Fills in Thursday

Allen entered Thursday's game in the third period when starter Carter Hutton was pulled after allowing five goals on 30 shots in St. Louis' 5-1 loss to Minnesota.

Allen faced just three shots, stopping them all, but the low-pressure situation may be just what the fourth-year goalie needed to regain his confidence after being pulled from his last three starts. Whether or not Allen can return to last season's form, we've learned that the Blues can't count on Hutton as the No. 1 goalie. Their best bet is to give Allen a second chance, which should begin on the other side of the All-Star break Tuesday at home against Winnipeg.