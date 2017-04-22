Blues' Jake Allen: Gets the nod Saturday
Allen will be in goal Saturday in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
As if there was any doubt, Allen will be the man for Game 5, another chance to close out the series. He played strongly Wednesday, deflecting 23 of 25 shots faced, even though the two goals he let in were fairly weak. Regardless, Allen is the indisputable reason for the Blues 3-1 series lead, recording a .961 save percentage and 1.33 GAA. St. Louis may have Paul Stastny back as well, and his work at the faceoff dot will help Allen defensively. The 26-year-old netminder remains an excellent DFS pick in this possible series-clinching matchup.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Allows two goals in loss•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Tabbed for Game 4 start•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Continues dominance versus Wild•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Starting in goal Sunday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Backstops Blues to 2-0 series lead•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Friday after strong Game 1•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...