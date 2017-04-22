Blues' Jake Allen: Gets the nod Saturday

Allen will be in goal Saturday in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

As if there was any doubt, Allen will be the man for Game 5, another chance to close out the series. He played strongly Wednesday, deflecting 23 of 25 shots faced, even though the two goals he let in were fairly weak. Regardless, Allen is the indisputable reason for the Blues 3-1 series lead, recording a .961 save percentage and 1.33 GAA. St. Louis may have Paul Stastny back as well, and his work at the faceoff dot will help Allen defensively. The 26-year-old netminder remains an excellent DFS pick in this possible series-clinching matchup.