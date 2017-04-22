Blues' Jake Allen: Gets the nod Saturday

Allen will be in goal Saturday in Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

As if there was any doubt, Allen will be the man for Game 5, another chance to close out the series. He played strongly Wednesday, deflecting 23 of 25 shots faced, even though the two goals he let in were fairly weak. Regardless, Allen is the indisputable reason for the Blues 3-1 series lead, recording a .961 save percentage and 1.33 GAA. St. Louis may have Paul Stastny back as well, and his work at the faceoff dot will help Allen defensively. The 26-year-old netminder remains an excellent DFS pick in this possible series-clinching matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...