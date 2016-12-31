Blues' Jake Allen: Gives up three goals in two periods of play

Allen saved 11 of 14 shots in two periods of play during Friday's 4-0 loss to the Predators.

Allen has been lit up multiple times in December, allowing more than four goals in five separate starts. The 26-year-old has still been able to pick up five wins (11 appearances), but his play hasn't exactly been inspiring. That could be one reason why he did not return for the third period of Friday's contest, and it's worth monitoring if this carries over into the New Year.