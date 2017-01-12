Blues' Jake Allen: Guarding crease Thursday

Allen is in the starter's net for Thursday night's clash in Los Angeles, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will look to break out of his current funk when he takes the ice Thursday -- he's allowed at least three goals in five of his last seven starts and didn't even make it to the second period against Boston on Tuesday. He'll look to turn it around against a Kings squad that ranks 21st in the league with 2.46 goals per game and was shutout by Detroit on Jan. 5.