Blues' Jake Allen: Holds Toronto to one goal in win

Allen made 26 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was a much-needed strong performance for Allen, who had previously allowed at least three goals in five consecutive starts and seven of his past eight. He still ranks 45th out of 47 qualifiers with a paltry .896 save percentage, but will continue to get plenty of opportunities with alternative option Carter Hutton faring no better at .897. Things don't get any easier with the high-flying Penguins next on the schedule before a five-game road trip.