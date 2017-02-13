Blues' Jake Allen: Improvement after defensive changes
Allen's improvement in net coincides with scheme changes on defense implemented by new coach Mike Yeo, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues had employed a zone scheme in previous seasons, but this season former coach Ken Hitchcock moved to man-to-man. While man-to-man can be a successful scheme for teams, for St. Louis, it created a lot of odd-man rushes and wide open shots. Since going zone and creating "layers" of defense, the Blues have allowed just 1.3 goals per game over six games (5-1). So, as fantasy owners reconsider Allen and wonder if his resurgence is the result of some immeasurable factor like a change in coaches, you can point to changes in front of the goalie that are fueling the improved play.
